24m UK homes accessing gigabit broadband

Eight in 10 UK homes (80 per cent) are now able to get gigabit-capable broadband, up from 73 per cent the same time last year, according to new data published by comms regulator Ofcom.

The figures from Ofcom’s Connected Nations spring update also show that, as of January 2024, 62 per cent of households can access full-fibre broadband, which delivers the Internet to users through fibre-optic cables for a faster and more reliable service. It marks a significant increase from 48 per cent year on year, as full-fibre technology is rapidly rolled out across the UK.

There has been steady progress in reducing the number of premises unable to get decent broadband, defined by the Government as at least download speeds of 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 1 Mbit/s, which fell from 68,000 to 57,000 over the past year.

Mobile coverage continues to improve as well, with 92 per cent of UK premises now able to get a 5G signal outdoors from at least one mobile network operator, up from 82 per cent in space of a year.