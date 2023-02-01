Netherlands: Viaplay distribution deal with Solcon

Viaplay Group and Solcon, a KPN-owned provider of internet, television and telephone services, have agreed a distribution partnership in the Netherlands. Effective immediately, new Solcon customers can access the Viaplay streaming service for free during the entire 2023 Formula 1 season. At the same time, current Solcon customers can subscribe to Viaplay for €9.99 per month (compared with the regular price of €15.99 per month from March 1st) for the next six months.

In the Netherlands, Viaplay offers a combination of premium live sports, Viaplay Series and Films, and Hollywood blockbusters, and more.

Alexander Bastin, Viaplay Group Chief Commercial Officer, Continental Europe & Baltics. commented: “We are happy to announce a further distribution partnership in the Netherlands, which shows the attractiveness of Viaplay. Solcon’s customers can now enjoy the world’s best sports and stellar series and films all in one place – both great value for money and ideal timing, as national hero Max Verstappen seeks to defend his Formula 1 title.”

Andries Mijnhardt, General Manager Solcon, added: “Since the launch of Viaplay in the Netherlands, the interest from our current and new customers has been very high. We are happy to bring them such attractive offers ahead of the new Formula 1 season, and to deliver even more racing, excitement and viewing pleasure together with Viaplay.”

Viaplay launched in the Netherlands on March 1st 2022 and already has more than 1 million subscribers in the country. By the end of 2023, Viaplay Group aims to have approximately 4 million subscribers in its international markets, including the Netherlands.

Alongside Solcon, Viaplay Group has long-term Dutch distribution partnerships with KPN, VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile Netherlands and DELTA Fiber. The Viaplay streaming service is also available to customers in the Netherlands as a direct subscription.