Viaplay secures Nordic MotoGP rights

Viaplay Group has extended its exclusive rights to MotoGP motorcycle racing in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, while adding Finland and Iceland for the first time. Viaplay will stream up to 400 live hours of the world’s leading motorcycle racing championship in all five countries every year until 2028. MotoGP’s global fanbase is in the hundreds of millions, and the agreement reinforces Viaplay’s position as the streaming home of world-class motorsport, with a rights portfolio that also includes Formula 1 in 10 European countries, Indycar Series in nine countries and much more.

In addition to the FIM MotoGP World Championship, Viaplay will show live racing from the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, where the premier-class stars of the future hone their craft and create their own incredible spectacle. Selected races from all classes will be shown with local-language commentators.

“MotoGP’s global popularity is accelerating almost as quickly as its bikes,” says Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group Chief Sports Officer. “The upcoming 75th season will reach more fans than ever, headlined by comeback king Francesco Bagnaia – Italy’s biggest MotoGP star since the legendary Valentino Rossi. Viaplay is the home of the world’s top motorsport on four wheels, so adding the best on two wheels is a natural step – and great news for our viewers across the Nordic region.”

“We’re really happy to extend our agreement with Viaplay for another six seasons and to see our partnership extend from Sweden, Norway and Denmark to include Finland and Iceland,” added Alex Arroyo, Head of Media Rights for MotoGP. “MotoGP enters a new era in 2023 as the MotoGP Sprint debuts at every event, and we have more races than ever with a 21-stop calendar. There’s a lot to be excited about and we’re delighted our fans in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be able to enjoy such high-quality, accessible coverage from Viaplay.”

Alongside MotoGP, Formula 1 and Indycar Series, Viaplay Group holds Nordic rights to Formula 2, NASCAR, Porsche Supercup, IMSA Series, Nürburgring 24 Hours, Ferrari Challenge and DTM.