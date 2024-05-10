Channel 4 streaming grew 22 per cent year-on-year in April – with a total of 6.5 billion viewer minutes – according to BARB data.

The figures show viewing among 16-34s was up 15 per cent year on year to 1.7 billion viewer minutes, as Channel 4 streaming reached more young viewers (16-34) than any other commercially funded broadcaster.

BARB data for April 2024 shows a range of new shows proved popular with streamers including The Underdog: Josh must win, which attracted 101 million viewer minutes in April, and sees Nick Grimshaw, Vicky Pattison, Amber Gill and Pete Wicks secretly rig a reality show to make average guy Josh the winner among a polished cast of contestants. Other new hits included Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue (53 million viewer minutes), Big Mood (49 million viewer minutes) and Murder Case: the Digital Detectives (64 million viewer minutes).

Channel 4 continues to accelerate towards a digital-first future, with a 17 per cent jump year on year in the proportion of total viewing via streaming among all viewers, and, a 29 per cent boost year on year among 16-34s.

These shows were complemented by returning favourites with year on year increases in viewer minutes – including Married At First Sight Australia (+33 per cent) and Gogglebox (+14 per cent).

The data – published as the channel pursues its Fast Forward strategy to become the first public service streamer – follows March’s record month – Channel 4’s biggest streaming month since BARB started recording in November 2021.

Ian Katz, chief content officer, Channel 4, said: “We are delighted to see the continued growth in streaming of Channel 4 shows, fuelled by our unique blend of returning favourites and noisy new shows. As we continue to implement out Fast Forward strategy, viewers can look forward to more of the kind of shows we know they love to stream, from must watch drama and comedy to agenda-setting documentaries, eye-popping reality and some of the biggest hits from overseas.”