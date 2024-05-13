Film and TV Charity launches Reel Impact

The Film and TV Charity has launched Reel Impact, its new strategic programme to support mid-senior level Black and Global Majority people working in film, TV, and cinema, as well as Black and Global Majority-led production companies and organisations.

Developed from the organisation’s previously announced Impact Partnership Programme, Reel Impact has been co-designed with the support and direction of a panel of Black and Global Majority creatives and senior industry figures. The programme seeks to address the impacts of systemic racism in the industry, drive greater access to opportunities, and support and develop the careers of under-represented talent.

With a long-term goal of building a programme that embeds and sustains anti-racist values in the film and TV industry, Reel Impact will launch with:

An initial round of Grants of up to £10,000 for mid-senior level film, TV, and cinema professionals from the Black and Global Majority, and grants up to £25,000 for Black and Global Majority-led production companies and industry organisations.

A second strand focusing on the development of partnerships with organisations that can support Black and Global Majority professionals and creatives with access to skills and leadership development, networking opportunities, and career development.

Grant applicants will need to demonstrate how funds will be used to benefit Black and Global Majority projects in the UK and improve the lives of Black and Global Majority creatives. Funding will be awarded in three rounds over two years, with applications for the first round of funding open from May 13th until June 30th.

Reel Impact’s first round of grants will be awarded in September 2024, with further funding rounds expected to take place from November 2024 and September 2025.

Marcus Ryder, CEO at the Film and TV Charity, said: “Back in 2021, the Film and TV Charity acknowledged that, historically, it hadn’t done enough to ensure Black and Global Majority talent in the industry felt supported. Since then, we’ve taken the time to work with a brilliant panel of experts with lived experience to help us develop Reel Impact, a major new strategic programme that I’m incredibly proud to be launching today. By blending grants for organisations and individuals from the Black and Global Majority with a focus on capacity building, partnerships, and networking, it’s our hope that the programme will significantly move the needle for talent the industry desperately needs to attract and retain. The grants element is intended to service the specific needs of applicants, rather than being oppressively prescriptive – so as our campaign launches, we want to encourage everyone in the film, TV, and cinema industry to help us spread the word throughout their networks.”

Joseph A. Adesunloye and Juliet Gilkes Romero, Film and TV Charity trustees and Co-Chairs of its Inclusivity Committee, who also formed part of Reel Impact’s co-design panel, said: “This is a significant opportunity to redress inequality and champion innovative talent. Reel Impact will be a sustainable showcase for black and global majority professionals working hard to forge a legacy of creativity well into the future of UK Film and TV and on a global stage.”

Anita Herbert, Reel Impact Programme Manager, added: “It’s been a long road to get to the point where Reel Impact is ready to go out into the world, and I’m so excited for the journey we’re about to embark on with Black and Global Majority talent from around the industry. Our hope is that the programme will open the doors to innovation, drive and develop creativity, and embed anti-racist practices that support and encourage storytellers and creatives to be their best selves. I’m looking forward to seeing some extraordinary results and highlighting the amazing talent the industry has.”