IAS appoints Miille as Publica CRO

Integral Ad Science, the media measurement and optimisation platform, has announced the appointment of Cameron Miille as Chief Revenue Officer of Publica by IAS. Miille will lead the global Publica by IAS revenue team and report to IAS’s Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Utzschneider.

With over 12 years in sales leadership roles at Freewheel and OpenX, Miille will be charged with expanding and building relationships with CTV publishers, OEMs, streaming networks, and broadcasters. His focus will be on helping them optimise the monetisation of their video programming on CTV while providing advertisers with greater transparency into brand safe and suitable CTV inventory.

“With the IAB predicting CTV advertising to grow to nearly $23 billion this year, Cam joins Publica by IAS at a critical time as we continue to invest in high-growth opportunities including CTV,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “Cam’s deep knowledge of the CTV and publisher marketplaces, matched with his technical expertise and customer-first approach, makes him the right leader at this stage to drive our Publica business forward.”

Miille joins Publica by IAS from Freewheel, a technology platform for the TV advertising industry, where he served as Head of Revenue and Growth, Americas. Throughout his tenure, he oversaw a billion dollars in revenue under management, while running sales, account management and strategy for sell-side partners, agencies, trading desks and demand side platform (DSP) partnerships. Prior to Freewheel, Miille led business development at OpenX, the independent supply-side platform for audience, data, and identity targeting.

“As a long-time fan and supporter of Publica by IAS, I’m excited to lead the global revenue organisation and evangelise the platform’s value proposition,” said Miille. “I’m energised by the potential to further entrench Publica by IAS within the growing CTV landscape and look forward to working with our global teams to forge the future of digital media.”

Publica, the connected TV ad server, was acquired by IAS in August 2021 and is ab ad server specifically built for CTV streaming content publishers.