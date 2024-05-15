Nielsen: Disney biggest distributor

Nielsen has ranked Walt Disney as the biggest distributor of content for broadcast, cable and streaming. YouTube was at #2 followed by NBCUniversal, Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery. Netflix was fifth.

Disney assets include broadcast network ABC, ESPN and streamers Disney+ and Hulu. The rankings reflect share of television usage in April.

“It’s vital for creators, advertisers and the industry at large to understand what and where audiences are watching,” Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao said. “The Media Distributor Gauge is a perfect complement to The Gauge and serves as the first convergent TV comparison of its kind. Together, these reports paint the most complete picture of TV viewing today, which is critical as we head into the upfront.”

Nielsen also released its monthly snapshot of US television usage, which showed streaming had a 38.4 per cent share of viewing in April, followed by cable at 29.1 per cent and broadcast with 22.2 per cent.