UEFA finals free on discovery+

The 2024 men’s UEFA finals, exclusively live on TNT Sports, will be available for anyone to watch for free on discovery+.

Kicking off with the UEFA Europa League final on May 22nd, Bayer Leverkusen will take on Atalanta at the Dublin Arena. Olympiacos will then play Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League Final on May 29th at the AEK Arena in Athens. Finishing off the trio of European finals, the UEFA Champions League Final will see Borussia Dortmund take on Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on June 1st.

The 2024 UEFA Europa League final coverage will begin at 7pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+, live from the Dublin Arena. Peter Crouch, Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves will provide analysis.

TNT Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Europa Conference League will be live from 7pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+, with analysis from Joe Cole and Don Hutchison.

TNT Sports subscribers will be able to enjoy a week of programming in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final, including a review of the season and a look ahead to the final in front of a live audience from Boxpark Wembley on the evening of May 30th. There will also be a preview show live from Wembley Stadium as the teams train for the last time ahead of the game, at 7.30pm on TNT Sports 2 on May 31st. Live coverage of the game on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+ will include analysis from Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves and Steve McManaman.

