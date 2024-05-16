Vevo launches music channels on TCLtv+

Vevo, the music video network, has partnered with TCL, the consumer electronics brand, to launch live linear-programmed channels on streaming service, TCLtv+. Available within the TCLtv+ app in the US, these Vevo channels will provide users with 24/7 music video programming, including official releases and live performances, as well as originally produced content by Vevo.

The partnership continues Vevo’s expansion of its global distribution footprint as consumer adoption of digital television grows and advertiser’s investment in CTV increases. Since launching its first channel in 2019, Vevo has built a robust network worldwide, with a diverse portfolio of thematic channels, such as Vevo Pop and Vevo Country.

“Vevo is delivering high quality music video programming to TCLtv+’s ever-growing audience,” said Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, executive vice president, revenue, distribution & data operations, Vevo. “By growing our distribution on this platform, we continue to expand our viewership and inventory, providing advertisers with more opportunities to reach digital-first consumers. We look forward to expanding our partnership with TCL to other markets in the future.”

“When fans see the Vevo logo, they know they are watching official artist content. Vevo is home to the world’s biggest stars across a variety of genres, and music videos are a critical staple of entertainment that shape culture and set trends. In line with our commitment to providing quality programming, we are excited to diversify our content offering for our users with the addition of Vevo’s music video channels,” added Catherine Zhang, vice president, content service & partnership, TCL.

TCLtv+ is free and comes pre-downloaded onto TCL TVs. Vevo channels can be found under the music category.