Vevo launches channels on Sling Freestream

Vevo, the music video network, has launched six free linear-programmed channels on Sling Freestream, the FAST service on Sling TV in the US. Vevo channels on Sling Freestream include: Vevo Pop, Vevo Country, Vevo 70s, Vevo 80s, Vevo Latino and Vevo Features.

“Vevo continues to grow its FAST network, and this partnership with Sling Freestream supports our ubiquitous distribution strategy to ensure we can deliver music videos to fans on the streaming TV services they utilise,”commented Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, EVP, Global Revenue, Distribution & Data Operations, Vevo. “Our programming team is on the pulse of consumer viewership trends and what’s viral to ensure the most relevant music videos are delivered. As a result, Vevo offers a diverse and engaging lineup of FAST channels for every kind of fan, while also expanding our national reach and creating more premium inventory for the advertising community.”

Featuring 24/7 music video programming, each Vevo channel is curated by Vevo’s expert in-house team according to a specific genre, decade or theme. Within the channel, each programming block is thematic, airing music videos that align with the current season or holiday, day part or day of the week, cultural celebrations, artist milestones or commemorations, tours and festivals, premieres, and more.

Examples of upcoming programmes include Winter Feels, DSCVR Artists to Watch 2024, and Stadium Shakers, as well as the weekly roundup show, Trending on TikTok.