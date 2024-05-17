Canela Media partners with WBD Conexión Latina

Canela Media, the Hispanic multicultural media company, has announced a partnership with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) Conexión Latina adding over 16 million monthly US Hispanic adults to increase Canela Media’s scale to over 45 million monthly uniques across its portfolio, and reaching over 40 per cent of the bilingual US Hispanic population.

WBD Conexión Latina is an offering dedicated to serving the bilingual Hispanic market by providing access to premium content across the portfolio of WBD genres.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, a collaboration that allows us to offer our advertisers unparalleled access to premium content to reach bilingual audiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering targeted advertising solutions that resonate deeply with diverse audiences, empowering brands to connect effectively in today’s multicultural landscape,” said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Founder & CEO of Canela Media. “

“At WBD US Hispanic, we believe in the power of ‘more.’ That’s why we created WBD Conexión Latina, to offer brands the opportunity to connect with US bilingual Hispanic audiences through our vast portfolio of brands. We are excited about our strategic partnership with Canela Media to further connect advertisers with this high value audience,” added David Tardio, VP Advertising Sales at Warner Brothers Discovery.

The partnership with WBD Conexión Latina complements the existing opportunities for advertisers to connect with US Hispanic audiences via Canela Media’s owned & operated OTT platforms such as Canela.TV and exclusive partnerships with MARCA and FutbolSites, as well as premium CTV inventory access through MVPD partners. Canela Media’s standalone app, Canela.TV, offers content across Originals, Sports, News, Music and Family-friendly content on VoD, over 90 live channels and more than 70 FAST channels.