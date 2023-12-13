Everyone TV unveils Freely brand, Hisense partnership

Everyone TV – the organisation responsible for the development of free TV in the UK – has unveiled the brand identity and first smart TV partner for its new streaming service, Freely.

Freely will be built into the next generation of smart TVs, with Hisense announced as the first partner to offer Freely from 2024, in a long-term, five-year deal. The new service, which has also revealed its logo and ‘Freemoji’ character, will enable UK households to stream live TV channels alongside on demand content for the first time for free via their smart TVs, removing the need for a dish or aerial.

Freely will power an interactive TV guide on Hisense TVs, giving viewers access to live and on demand content all in one place, with additional features still to be announced.

More details around Freely will be announced in 2024, including additional smart TV partners and launch timings.

First announced in September 2023, Freely is the result of a collaboration between Britain’s four leading broadcasters – BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 – putting free TV front and centre of the streaming age. The new service will deliver the best live and on demand content from public service broadcasters and other free-to-air channels all in one place over broadband, for free for the first time.

Making the viewing experience as seamless as possible, Freely will allow users to browse channels simply through an intuitive TV guide as well as easily find, and explore, new and iconic shows directly from live TV and on demand. Hisense will incorporate the new Freely brand across its 2024 TVs, remotes, packaging, and retail environments.

“We are excited to introduce the brand identity for our new TV proposition Freely,” declared Amy Rowcliffe, Marketing Director, Everyone TV. “The name Freely represents the ability to watch for free but also the freedom to choose how and what you watch. We have a cheeky, modern, and expressive character – which we have dubbed ‘Freemoji’ – that brings the brand to life as the viewer’s welcoming and inquisitive companion. Happy, sad, excited, scared, great free TV has the power to make us feel every emotion and we wanted a character to represent this. Our distinctive new branding will bring free TV into the streaming age for everyone – with a world of endless entertainment, all in one place.”

“We’re delighted that Hisense is partnering with us to bring Freely to market in the UK,” added Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer, Everyone TV. “Building on our long history of working together successfully, we are excited to be bringing the first free aggregated live and on demand TV experience to British viewers, built into Hisense’s next-gen Smart TVs. We look forward to announcing further partners ahead of launch to ensure Freely will be available on a wide range of TVs at differing price points, offering viewers the choice to future-proof their TV purchase.”

“We’re proud to be leading the way and becoming the first TV manufacturers to bring Freely to the UK market,” commented Howard Grindrod, Vice President, Hisense UK. “We’re always looking to enhance our product offering and find new ways to add value to our consumers, and this partnership with Freely does just that.”

“We’re excited to partner with Freely, an innovative platform bringing UK viewers their beloved content across the latest Hisense TV line-up,” said Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing, Hisense UK. “This offering enables Hisense customers to enjoy major sports matches and live TV events through Freely, without the need for a TV aerial. Our philosophy revolves around giving our customers more choice and this collaboration remains consistent with that principle.”