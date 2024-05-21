Channel 4, YouTube team to cover 2024 Paralympics

Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube channel will broadcast every single televised moment of live sport from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The announcement of the new partnership comes with 100 days to go until the first day of competition.

Channel 4 – the official UK media partner for the Games – is enhancing its long-standing partnership with YouTube to bring viewers more ways than ever before to watch the Games. Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube channel will offer up to 18 concurrent streams and more than 1,300 hours of coverage from all the events being made available for live coverage by the Games’ organisers.

The channel will complement Channel 4’s coverage on TV and Channel 4 streaming. Full details of Channel 4’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage – including presenters, programming and viewing functionality – will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since securing the UK rights to cover the Paralympics in 2012, Channel 4 has been credited with transforming the profile of the Games and playing a key role in positively shifting public perceptions around elite Parasport and disability more widely. This latest collaboration with YouTube aims to boost the reach of Channel 4’s coverage, making the Games even more accessible to UK audiences.

Matt Risley, managing director, 4Studio, commented: “We are thrilled to be offering the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games for the first time through this partnership. Channel 4 has a proud record of raising the profile of the Paralympic Games and making top quality sport available to all, for free. This summer, our YouTube partnership will make the Paralympics Games the most social yet in the UK. We will continue to seek innovative partnerships to keep growing our reach with young audiences and build on our unrivalled digital success.”

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s Head of Sport, said: “We’re thrilled to have teamed up with YouTube so audiences will have more ways to watch the Paralympians when they take centre stage at Paris. We know how popular YouTube is with the younger audience and it’s this sort of partnership and innovation that will help promote the Paralympics to people of all ages all across the UK.”

Neil Price, Head of Film and TV Content Partnerships, YouTube, added: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Channel 4, expanding the reach of one of the world’s most inspiring sporting events. Channel 4 has been a trailblazer for the Paralympics in the UK, and we are honoured to support their ongoing commitment by live streaming more than 1,300 hours of Paralympic action. We look forward to an incredible summer of sport for Team GB, and to bringing the action to fans everywhere through YouTube.”

Some 4,400 athletes will compete in 22 different sports in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games across Channel 4, More4, Channel 4 streaming and social channels from August 28th to September 8th.