Accedo brings ITVX to PlayStations

Video solutions provider, Accedo, has worked with ITV to bring its streaming service, ITVX, to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles in the UK, broadening its reach and making its content available to more viewers.

The ad-funded service as well as the ITVX Premium subscription tier are both available to PlayStation users.

Huw Byrne Jones, Streaming Director of Engineering (Core Experience), ITV, commented: “Launching ITVX to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles supports ITV’s position as a leader in UK advertiser-funded streaming. Making ITVX more widely available will help us increase active users and create more value for advertisers. Accedo is a trusted partner, and has been instrumental in supporting ITV in bringing the ITVX service to this platform.”

Martin Sebelius, SVP EMEA and Latin America, Accedo, added: “The expansion of ITVX on to additional platforms will help ITV deliver its world-class programming to even more people, while also offering viewers more choice in ways to watch. This is important in today’s fragmented market where users are able to access content on an ever-expanding range of devices and platforms. Ensuring expansive reach is imperative in staying competitive and in aiding both user acquisition and retention strategies.”