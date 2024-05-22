Comcast reveals StreamSaver launch date, price

Comcast has announced that its new streaming bundle of Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+, known as Xfinity StreamSaver, will be available to new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers in the US from May 29th.

StreamSaver includes a subscription to Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+, delivering a savings of over 30 per cent, or nearly $100 a year.

“StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

With StreamSaver, customers can watch popular and award-winning TV shows and movies including Netflix’s Bridgerton and Baby Reindeer, Peacock’s Bel-Air and The Traitors, and Apple TV+’s Severance and Slow Horses. They will also have access to thousands of hours of live sports including MLB Friday Night Baseball from Apple TV+; NFL Football and WWE (starting in 2025) from Netflix; and NFL Football, Big Ten, Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Golf, WWE, NASCAR and every minute from the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics from Peacock.