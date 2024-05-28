OSN signs WBD content deal in MENA

OSN, the MENA entertainment company, has acquired the rights to all-new first run Max Originals and Warner Bros Pictures feature films in an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

Subscribers will now enjoy access to Warner Bros Pictures film catalogue and exclusive Pay 1 features in MENA following their theatrical and home entertainment runs, including the titles such as Barbie, Wonka, Dune: Part Two, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as well as upcoming Max Originals Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin.

The agreement will also include new Warner Bros Network, Off-Network, and CW series, giving OSN+ and OSNtv subscribers access to titles including Rescue: Hi-surf and Emperor of Ocean Park, as well as a host of other titles from the studio’s library.

Joe Kawkabani, Group CEO at OSN, commented: “Today we strengthen our longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery with yet another exclusive deal that will further expand OSN+ and OSNtv’s content libraries and bring the studio’s biggest global films and new Max Originals to our platforms first.”

Jamie Cooke, General Manager CEE MENAT at WBD, added: “We are delighted to offer the full scope of Warner Bros Discovery content to OSN, further complementing the already extensive library of HBO Original content currently available on its platforms. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the MENA entertainment landscape and solidifies our valued relationship with one of the Middle East’s leading entertainment players.”

The partnership builds upon an existing multi-year deal between OSN and WBD that make the regional entertainment company the exclusive home of HBO content in the region.