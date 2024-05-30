WBD extends Wimbledon rights in 11 markets

The Wimbledon tennis tournament will remain on Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) channels and platforms in 11 markets in Europe through a new long-term rights agreement with The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The broadcast partnership means Wimbledon will continue to be shown on Eurosport in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden with streaming of every match on Max, WBD’s new enhanced streaming service, in selected markets. This extends Eurosport’s exclusive rights in these territories beyond a decade after it first produced multi-market coverage of Wimbledon from 2016.

The new deal now guarantees that Eurosport will be the exclusive home of every Grand Slam tournament in these territories and together with Max will be the only place to watch every match from every court from the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open as well as every point from the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

In addition, the partnership provides fans in the UK with live television coverage of the Wimbledon gentlemen’s and ladies’ singles finals on Eurosport as well as a 90-minute daily highlights package.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “Our live tennis portfolio encompasses the biggest events in the sport and we have an established reputation for continuing to scale ground-breaking Grand Slam coverage to ever-increasing audiences across Europe. We’re pleased to extend our highly successful partnership with the All England Club beyond a decade which enables us to continue investing in our broadcast production to constantly innovate and find new and even more immersive ways to engage tennis fans with our live coverage and content offer. After already engaging record audiences for our exclusive Australian Open coverage this year, an incredible summer of tennis is now underway as we continue to connect fans with every player from every match at Roland-Garros, and with Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympic Games still to come as part of a monumental year for the sport.”

WBD’s coverage of Wimbledon begins with the qualifying rounds from June 24th.