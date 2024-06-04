Pessin named BritBox International CMO

Diana Pessin has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for BritBox International, the streaming service that brings the best of British television and culture to viewers around the world.

Pessin, who originally joined BritBox as SVP, Global Marketing in 2023, will now oversee all marketing, including brand marketing and creative, title campaigns, partner and growth marketing, as well as communications and publicity.

Over the last year, Pessin has overseen a series of successful campaigns driving business growth and building awareness for BritBox including title campaigns for Archie, Payback, Murder is Easy and Time, as well as an always-on brand campaign that’s included prominent placements in the Grammys, Oscars pre-show and in Times Square. In addition, she was instrumental in securing a sponsorship with BAFTA, aligning BritBox in a partnership with the renowned organisation that celebrates and honours the best of British television to promote the official After Party at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. Upcoming campaigns include the series Passenger, starring Wunmi Mosaku, premiering in October, and a brand refresh.

“This is a very well-deserved promotion which reflects Diana’s work over the past year in setting our marketing strategy and pulling together a truly brilliant marketing team with a very broad range of expertise. Diana’s experience in marketing at every stage of the funnel has helped BritBox achieve strong results this year, and under her leadership I am confident that we will continue to grow and expand the BritBox brand globally,” said Robert Schildhouse, President of BritBox North America and General Manager of BritBox International, to whom Pessin will report.

Pessin added “Everyone at BritBox shares a passion for bringing the best of British television and culture to audiences around the world, and it’s incredibly gratifying that audiences are equally passionate about our brand. I am thrilled to work with Robert and the rest of the incredible BritBox team to continue delivering against our shared vision and driving growth for the business.”

Pessin joined BritBox from NextPhase Advisors, a consultancy she founded to provide marketing, media, and data strategy services to companies seeking to accelerate their growth.

Previously, Pessin spent almost 20 years at HBO, HBO Max and WarnerMedia, where she worked in various roles.