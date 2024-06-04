Sky Kids boosts news output

Sky Kids’ news service FYI: For Your Info is increasing its reach of news and sport content for young viewers (age 9-15), with short news videos set to be released across the week on Sky News social platforms – including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube – in addition to the usual weekly show that broadcasts every weekend on Sky News. Sports videos will also air on the Sky Sports News channel.

The expansion of news output kick starts this week after Ofcom research reveals that young people are viewing news content in shorter bursts on a variety of platforms. The shorter form content aims to aid discoverability and serve young viewers news in a format they want.

FYI: For Your Info will still feature news reported by young people for young people, responding to topical issues such as the General Election and climate issues, uncovering exclusives and giving viewers the chance to hear kids’ opinions from across the UK on the news of the day. Videos will also be sent to thousands of schools via the Sky Kids and First News Education TV partnership for use in the classroom.

As well as the weekly news service, half-hour specials FYI Investigates will look in-depth at important matters that affect kids’ lives. This spin off will double to four specials per year.

Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky, commented: “It is fantastic to see FYI expand, reaching more children wherever they are accessing information about news and current affairs. In an age where children – like adults – are having an increasingly difficult time navigating fake news and misinformation online the provision of quality news for children and young people on social platforms is an important step forward.”