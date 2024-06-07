Ofcom sets out ad co-regulatory plans

Ofcom has set out proposals to renew its co-regulatory arrangements with the Advertising Standards Authority for the regulation of broadcast, on demand and video sharing platform advertising.

Under the current arrangements, the ASA acts as the frontline regulator and Ofcom provides a statutory backstop. The longstanding co-regulatory system, which was first established in 2004, has been highly effective and reduces complexity to give consumers a single point of contact for advertising issues across all media.

Ofcom proposes to renew the co-regulatory arrangements without significant changes for a further ten years.

The ASA will continue to report details of investigations regularly and this information will be publicly available. The ASA will also continue to provide Ofcom with performance data about its case handling arrangements.

Ofcom is now inviting submissions from interested parties by 5pm July 19th, 2024. It will publish a final decision in the autumn.