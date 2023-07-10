Ofcom tightens food ads rules

Following a consultation, UK broadcast regulator Ofcom is setting out how it will implement new restrictions on advertising and sponsorship for less healthy food and drink products on TV, on demand, and online.

The new restrictions were introduced by the UK Government through the Health and Care Act 2022, and will take effect from October 1st 2025.

From that date, TV services and on-demand programme services (ODPS) will be prohibited from including advertising and sponsorship for less healthy food and drink products between 5.30am and 9.00pm. Paid-for online advertisements for these products aimed at UK users will be prohibited at any time.

Ofcom is confirming that it is designating the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) as a co-regulator for the new prohibition on online advertising for less healthy food and drink products.

The existing co-regulatory arrangements between Ofcom and the ASA for TV and ODPS extend to the new restrictions in these media. To reflect the new restrictions, Ofcom will proceed to amend the BCAP Code (for TV advertising) and the Broadcasting Code (for sponsorship on TV).