evision signs Sony content deal

evision, the media and entertainment arm of e&, has agreed a partnership with Sony Pictures Television that will bring a wealth of content to subscribers of evision’s SVoD platforms – StarzPlay, eLife and Switch TV – throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

With this deal, evision has secured VoD rights to a curated selection of Sony Pictures’ theatrical releases. Titles include Where The Crawdads Sing, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Bullet Train and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 among many more.

Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision, commented: “The collaboration with Sony Pictures gives evision viewers access to great premium movies and shows, enriching our content selection for the different IPTV and streaming platforms we operate in the MENA region. This partnership with Sony Pictures is crucial for engaging subscribers and fostering brand loyalty, particularly with Hollywood content, and contributes to position our entertainment services as leading platforms of choice in the region.”

The partnership will also give viewers exclusive access to some of Sony Pictures’ most popular TV series, including Twisted Metal, adapted from the celebrated PlayStation video game of the same name. Additionally, subscribers will enjoy exclusive sneak previews and behind-the-scenes content that’s not available anywhere else.

Mark Young, EVP Distribution & Networks, EMEA, Sony Pictures Television, added: “We are incredibly proud to announce this transformative collaboration as well as our commitment to bringing some of the most acclaimed and popular titles in our film and television series library to evision customers across the MENA region.”