Fox selects datafuelX’s M3 platform

datafuelX, a specialist in analytics and technology for multi-currency, cross-platform solutions, has announced that Fox Networks will leverage its full-service SaaS platform, M3, to provide optimised data-driven linear (DDL) media plans against advertisers’ advanced audience targets for transactions using Nielsen (both Panel and Big Data) and VideoAmp.

Fox will be implemented on datafuelX’s M3 platform effective for third quarter campaigns across their network and cable properties. Additionally, FOX will utilise datafuelX’s DemoPlus, a customer-centric solution within M3 that expands reach beyond DDL to encompass comprehensive demographic inventory. This will provide Fox with a new level of precision in demographic advertising, enabling the use of sophisticated campaign optimisation tools.

“With the industry shifting to an audience-centric, multi-currency marketplace, it’s critical for sellers to provide marketers with agnostic solutions that can effectively forecast, optimise, and steward deals against any currency and any audience to drive outcomes,” said Jay Amato, CEO at datafuelX. “With M3, Fox can do just that to assure buyers of the value their inventory offers, realise greater yield, and ultimately increase revenue. We are pleased to add Fox Networks to our growing roster of clients.”

“Today, it is table stakes for buyers to have more precise advanced audience guarantees, and data-driven linear provides just that,” said Darren Sherriff, SVP Advanced Ad Solutions at Fox. “With our trusted partner datafuelX, we are confident that M3 will provide us with the tools to optimise opportunities in this space.”