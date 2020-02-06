Study: Linear TV ad decline continues

Findings from independent marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity suggest that linear TV is set to see around a 21 per cent fall in overall adult commercial impacts for advertisers by 2025. While brands can build incremental reach using online video, there is significant room to drive quality.
The video-focused cross media measurement report, Mind the Gap: A closer look at video advertising reach in the age of increasing media fragmentation, draws upon audience measurement data from AudienceProject and BARB, and looks at insights across 15 campaigns run by five large UK advertisers towards the end of 2019.
The study demonstrates that younger linear TV audience declines have hit faster than forecasted in Ebiquity’s earlier report, TV at the Tipping Point. Predictions for older audiences – which accounts for the vast majority of TV viewing – were broadly accurate. Younger viewers in particular are replacing linear TV with online video, broadcaster and subscription video-on-demand (VoD) services.
Key findings include:
“Although TV remains the primary driver of ROI, the change in media consumption habits is no secret and is a phenomenon that brands cannot safely ignore,” notes Christian Polman, Chief Strategy Officer at Ebiquity. “What our new study does is to confirm that the rate of change in viewing behaviour is affecting brands. The ability to reach mass audiences at scale is critical for efficient and effective brand building. Advertisers need to take several actions today in order to close their own coverage gap and ensure success in the age of media fragmentation.”
On a practical level, the report draws on the implications for brands to recommend a four-point action plan:
