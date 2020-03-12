Research: US dominates global SVoD revenues

While SVoD services around the world continue to add subscribers at a prodigious rate, revenue continues to be highly concentrated in a few markets. According to research firm Strategy Analytics’ TV & Media Strategies (TMS) most recent SVoD forecast, Global SVoD Forecast, by Service (2010 – 2025), consumer spend on SVoD services globally was $53.34 billion (€47.55bn) in 2019. Of this, the US accounted for 43 per cent, followed by China (17 per cent), Germany (4 per cent), and the United Kingdom (4 per cent). Overall, the top ten countries account for 81 per cent of consumer spend on SVoD services.
|Rank
|Country
|% Share of Total
SVoD Revenue
|1.)
|United States
|43%
|2.)
|China
|17%
|3.)
|Germany
|4%
|4.)
|United Kingdom
|4%
|5.)
|Canada
|3%
|6.)
|France
|3%
|7.)
|Brazil
|2%
|8.)
|Japan
|2%
|9.)
|Mexico
|2%
|10.)
|Spain
|1%
By 2025, global consumer spend on SVoD services will grow to $102.86 billion (€91.70bn). Of this, the US will account for 44 per cent, followed by China (15 per cent), and Germany (5 per cent).
Factors driving the US dominance of consumer spend on SVoD services include the following:
“Whether it is pay TV, video rental and sell-thru, or subscription VoD, US consumers have historically shown a willingness to spend on these products and services at a far greater rate than those in the vast majority of other countries,” advised Michael Goodman, Director, TV & Media Strategies. “There are many local and regional SVoD services around the world, these services must be realistic about the ultimate potential of SVoD revenues and not base their models on US levels of demand,” he suggested.
