Netgem TV sees record usage

With millions of consumers across the UK and Ireland staying at home, it is no surprise to many that TV consumption has registered a new peak during the month of March. A recent analysis conducted by Netgem TV has found a considerable increase in TV content consumption across all categories within the platform. But what is it that viewers are watching? Providing content for all the family, Netgem TV has analysed hourly consumption through its service to explore which content has been the cause of such growth.

While the platform has observed constant growth month-over-month since its launch in the UK and Ireland back in 2018, the figures registered in the weeks since the World Health Organisation declared the illness to be a pandemic show the greatest spike. Activity in the netgem.tv recommended content has increased over 40 per cent which translates into a total increase of more than 1 hour per day spent across its free content and VoD, provided by Amazon Prime, Freeview Play, YouTube, among others.

The analysis observes the greatest increase around the ‘news’ category. There has been an increase above 100 per cent in the average hours spent by viewers watching news channels over a 7-day period, compared to that of the same dates in January. The service offers both BBC News and Sky News. Access to YouTube content through Netgem TV has also experienced a significant increase. Hours spent by Netgem TV users on the YouTube channel have increased by 50 per cent. Many of these hours could also be related to staying informed around the latest news regarding Covid-19.

The consumption of the youngest in the family has also increased. When compared to the January figures, consumption of content through YouTube Kids, PopFun, Cbeebies and CITV has increased by 12 per cent. At a time in which kids content consumption is widely spread across many platforms, and now also through Disney+ following the platform’s launch last week, the overall kids consumption being registered is unprecedented and could easily be surpassing the figures registered during school holiday periods soon.

With TV consumption figures expected to continue on the rise, the team behind Netgem TV continues to think of ways of offering its customers the best experiences. In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the platform has launched Safe@Home, an initiative that brings together the best content in one place to provide viewers the best ways to stay entertained, informed, fit, educated and busy while at home. This way, viewers can now find their favourite bingeable TV shows, kids programming from Freeview Play, learning and exercise YouTube channels (e.g. Joe Wicks and SciShow), News channels, documentaries and special offers from Premium content partners (Free Amazon Kids content and more offers to come) all in one place.

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem TV, has commented: “It is during times like these that it becomes evident that Entertainment platforms and services need to be offering a full package with a wide content selection that caters for the whole family. While it is necessary to stay informed, it is equally important to engage with appealing stories that help us escape the daily routine and keep the youngest entertained. This is why we have recently introduced a new selection of extra content called ‘safe@home’ for the whole family during the lockdown. Since its launch, Netgem TV has partnered with providers to offer a wide range of content for all and will continue to secure the best bundles at the most affordable prices. ”