Study: US users streaming 8hrs/day under lockdown

The time that Americans have spent streaming has gone through the roof since the start of Covid-19, according to new research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of AVoD service Tubi.

A study of 2,000 Americans with access to a streaming service found the average person is now streaming eight hours of content per day and binge-watched three shows in the past week.

Time in front of the TV has become a parenting technique for many with children as 65 per cent of parents polled admitted they’ve been allowing kids to watch more movies and TV shows.

The survey found the average person has access to four streaming services with 38 per cent logging into five or more. Forty-seven per cent of those surveyed have turned to free streaming services to watch movies and TV shows to complement their existing subscription services or help cut costs.

Since the start of Coronavirus in the United States, three in four admit to using streaming services more.

The surveys also revealed it takes the average person 21 minutes to decide what they’re going to watch, but even after all that time, 56 per cent frequently re-watch a show instead of starting something new.

All that re-watching can lead to people feeling out of the loop since three in five have felt pressure to watch the latest show taking the zeitgeist by storm. A third even admitted to lying about seeing a show.

However, once people press ‘Play’ on a new show, a binge frequently takes over. One in two has completed their shortest binge in 48 hours or less.

Viewers will get crafty in order to try new streaming services. Half of the respondents confessed to starting a free trial of a platform and then cancelling it once they finished the show they wanted to see.

“The findings of the survey illuminate just how much people are turning to streaming as a way to stay entertained and cope with social isolation,” notes Tubi. “Americans are bingeing more content than ever before, seeking free streaming options alongside subscription services, and turning to password sharing as a way to find more content.”

Forty-two per cent have shared or received a streaming service password from another person since the spread of COVID-19 in the US.

Two in five confessed to still using their ex’s passwords to streaming services even before coronavirus.

Men were most likely to log into a former partner’s account to watch their favourite movies and TV shows with 47 per cent, while only 41 per cent of women have done the same.

The average person employs this tactic three times a year, which is not surprising since 55 per cent named price as a reason to cancel a streaming service.

“As more people are staying home to practice social distancing, streaming and entertainment has never been more important. Whether you’re looking for new TV shows and movies to round out your streaming library, or you want to save a bit of money, checking out free, ad-supported streaming services is a great option,” recommends Tubi.