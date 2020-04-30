Study: Advanced video advertising drives brand engagement

April 30, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

According to the Global Video Benchmarks Report from advertising and analytics platform Innovid, nearly half of advertisers leverage advanced video ad formats worldwide, driving a 335 per cent higher engagement rate when compared to standard pre-roll ads. Additionally, the pace of Connected TV (CTV) impression and engagement growth has scaled dramatically with a 67 per cent increase in volume YoY.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for brands to adapt and pivot their strategies to reach consumers in personalised, compelling ways,” suggests Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder, Innovid. “As we enter this new era of personalisation, our research shows that advertisers are embracing advanced creative as a major part of their omnichannel marketing strategies to remain nimble, effective, and in tune with their consumers’ behaviour. This is the moment for advertisers to be bold in their choices and consider how they will personalise, deliver, and measure performance across all channels with CTV at the centre.”

The year-long study analyses more than 600 advertisers and 200 billion video advertising impressions served on Innovid’s platform, between January 1st and December 31st, 2019, providing a critical snapshot of the current state of video advertising and how it has changed year-over-year. The report explores nuances by device, region and vertical along with commentary to provide additional context.

According to Innovid, the findings answer essential questions for marketers including if advanced creative is worth the effort, the differences between CTV, mobile, and PC devices, what targeting strategies are most popular, how publisher impressions are changing, how trends differ by region, and more.

As brands future-plan for the remainder of 2020, 2021 and beyond, Innovid suggests it is imperative to understand the accelerated move towards CTV,  and the trends and benchmarks to make smart business decisions.

Among the report’s key takeaways and findings:

  • Advanced creative became mainstream among marketers
    • Nearly half of advertisers leveraged advanced ad formats, driving a 335 per cent higher engagement rate when compared to standard pre-roll ads.
    • Geo-targeting and sequential messaging emerged as the most common personalisation strategies.
  •  CTV continues strong impression growth and engagement
    • CTV continued to divert impressions away from personal computers (PCs) with a 31 per cent impression share showing a year-over-year volume increase of 67 per cent.
    • While historically mobile has led all devices for engagement, interactive ad units on CTV produced an engagement rate that was almost 6x higher (3.4 per cent) with a year-over-year impression growth of 105 per cent.

  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Study: Hyper-growth of Connected TV & data-driven video
  2. Study: Connected TV extends ad reach
  3. Connected TV advertising’s fastest-growing video segment
  4. Report: Connected TV dominates video advertising
  5. Study: TV advertising drives small business growth

You must be logged in to post a comment Login