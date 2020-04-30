Study: Advanced video advertising drives brand engagement

According to the Global Video Benchmarks Report from advertising and analytics platform Innovid, nearly half of advertisers leverage advanced video ad formats worldwide, driving a 335 per cent higher engagement rate when compared to standard pre-roll ads. Additionally, the pace of Connected TV (CTV) impression and engagement growth has scaled dramatically with a 67 per cent increase in volume YoY.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for brands to adapt and pivot their strategies to reach consumers in personalised, compelling ways,” suggests Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder, Innovid. “As we enter this new era of personalisation, our research shows that advertisers are embracing advanced creative as a major part of their omnichannel marketing strategies to remain nimble, effective, and in tune with their consumers’ behaviour. This is the moment for advertisers to be bold in their choices and consider how they will personalise, deliver, and measure performance across all channels with CTV at the centre.”

The year-long study analyses more than 600 advertisers and 200 billion video advertising impressions served on Innovid’s platform, between January 1st and December 31st, 2019, providing a critical snapshot of the current state of video advertising and how it has changed year-over-year. The report explores nuances by device, region and vertical along with commentary to provide additional context.

According to Innovid, the findings answer essential questions for marketers including if advanced creative is worth the effort, the differences between CTV, mobile, and PC devices, what targeting strategies are most popular, how publisher impressions are changing, how trends differ by region, and more.

As brands future-plan for the remainder of 2020, 2021 and beyond, Innovid suggests it is imperative to understand the accelerated move towards CTV, and the trends and benchmarks to make smart business decisions.

Among the report’s key takeaways and findings:

Advanced creative became mainstream among marketers Nearly half of advertisers leveraged advanced ad formats, driving a 335 per cent higher engagement rate when compared to standard pre-roll ads. Geo-targeting and sequential messaging emerged as the most common personalisation strategies.

