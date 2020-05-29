Free La Liga for UK viewers

May 29, 2020
Spain’s La Liga has been given the government green light to resume in June, and UK fans can watch free matches live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports once the league returns to action.

While Premier Sports services usually cost a monthly subscription fee of £5.99, Sky customers can access the channel for free (for a month) via the’ ‘BACKTOWIN’ promotion, which just requires viewers to register for the service on the Premier Sports website.

Non-Sky subscribers can also access a free month’s access to LaLigaTV by signing up for the Premier Player OTT service.

Premier Sports also holds the UK rights to Italy’s Serie A, which is also set to resume in the second half of June. No similar deal has been announced at time of writing.


