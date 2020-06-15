Kantar: “Free football will pay off for Amazon”

The Premier League resumes this week and a number of games will be available to stream for free on Amazon, without a Prime subscription.

The competition is fiercer than ever in the streaming wars and Mark Inskip, CEO UK & Ireland of Kantar’s Media Division, believes this strategic move from Amazon demonstrates the great lengths streaming platforms will go to attract and retain customers.

Inskip commented: “The return of the Premier League on UK television screens has been hotly anticipated by sports fans across the nation and Amazon’s move to offer this service free of charge on its Amazon Prime platform demonstrates how fiercely competitive the SVoD market is. Whilst lockdown in the UK has led to a boom in streaming subscriptions overall, our recent DIMENSION data shows that 71 per cent of UK adults mainly use SVoD services to watch new content – so it’s not surprising to see major players such as Amazon going to these lengths to stand out.”

“Ultimately, audiences are driven to streaming platforms by the premium content available and these matches will draw in high volumes of potential new customers for Amazon. In an incredibly saturated market, it is now more important than ever for platforms to attain a thorough understanding of their customer base and closely monitor the competition, to ensure they are catering to the needs and wants of their audiences,” he added.