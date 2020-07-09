Peacock launching with free Premier League

NBC Sports’ full Premier League match and studio coverage on July 15th will be presented free to all fans on Peacock – NBCUniversal’s new streaming service – as part of its national launch celebration in the US that day.

Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage featuring four matches – including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal – and the full complement of studio programming. In addition, NBC Sports’ six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, will be presented without commercial interruption.

“Live sports makes Peacock unique among streaming services, and we are excited to present a free sample of matches to Premier League fans across the US,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.



The schedule for free NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Wed., July 15 Noon Premier League Live Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham Wed., July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool Wed., July 15 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone

Peacock Premium is currently available at no additional cost to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country. At launch, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content.