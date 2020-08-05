Canada: Bell unveils 4K HDR streaming device

Canadian multiplay operator Bell has revealed its latest TV innovation with the launch of Bell Streamer, an all-in-one 4K HDR streaming device powered by Android TV that enables customers to bring all their favourite live TV, movies and on demand content directly to their big screens with Alt TV and the top streaming services and apps on Google Play.

The device now offers TV customers in Ontario and Québec one-stop access to Alt TV, Crave, CTV, Fibe TV, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, DAZN, hayu, CBC Gem, ICI TOU.TV, Tubi and more. Bell Streamer also features Google Play for access to thousands of apps, a remote control with one-button access to Google Assistant, and the ability to cast users’ own videos and other content from mobile devices to your TV with Chromecast built in.

“As Canada’s largest TV provider, and the consistent leader in television, streaming and content innovation, Bell is proud to take the viewing experience to the next level with Bell Streamer and Alt TV,” said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential Services. “The tiny but powerful Bell Streamer is a major breakthrough in providing a simplified and convenient way to access all the content you want on the screen of your choice.”

Available to customers in Ontario and Québec, the 4K HDR Bell Streamer is included at no cost with new Alt TV Premium subscriptions on a six-month term, or can be purchased separately for C$79.95 (€50.81) online or at Bell and The Source stores.