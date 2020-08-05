ViacomCBS to launch EyeQ connected video ad platform

ViacomCBS has announced the planned launch of ViacomCBS EyeQ, a new and expansive connected video advertising platform that will serve as a single transactional point of entry for digital video content from ViacomCBS’s portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks, with enhanced capabilities to deliver incremental reach across one of the largest premium video audiences in the US.

ViacomCBS EyeQ will bring together all of ViacomCBS’s connected video assets — including BET, CBS Television Network, CBS All Access, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pluto TV and VH1 — allowing advertisers to access a viewing audience that measures 50 million full-episode monthly unique viewers in the US, and 150 million across all content and all devices.

“The launch of EyeQ marks the arrival of one of the biggest premium video platforms in digital media,” said John Halley, Chief Operating Officer of Advertising Revenue at ViacomCBS. “In unifying the operating backend and go-to-market of three large pre-existing players – CBS Interactive, Pluto TV, and Viacom Video – we have consolidated a massive audience footprint that will deliver quality, scale, and capabilities that cannot be matched.”

David Lawenda, Executive Vice President of Digital Sales and Strategy at ViacomCBS, added: “EyeQ is game changing. It is a portal into 50 million highly engaged, full-episode viewers watching our content each month, with 80 per cent of the consumption happening on TV glass. And ViacomCBS can now offer unified buying and frequency control across all of that scale, which is aligned to the needs of an advertising marketplace that is increasingly focused on incremental reach.”