Analyst: African SVoD subs to more than quadruple

Africa will have 12.96 million SVoD subscriptions by 2025, up from 2.75 million at end-2019, according to the Africa SVoD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. From the 10 million additions, South Africa will supply 3 million to take its total to 4.3 million and Nigeria will add 2.1 million to total 2.73 million.

Netflix accounted for 45 per cent of the region’s SVoD subscribers by end-2019. The company will retain its share by 2025 (5.70 million subscribers – up from 1.23 million in 2019). Disney+ is not expected to start until 2022 but will have 2.71 million paying subscribers by 2025.

“Local player Showmax will add more than a million paying subscribers, partly due to the launch of its Pro platform and its lower prices for mobile subscribers,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “It will reach many more homes as a free extension for its pay-TV subscribers.