Analyst: APAC to add 200m SVoD subs

Asia Pacific will have 467 million SVoD subscriptions by 2025, up from 267 million in 2019, according to the Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. China will contribute 279 million SVoD subscriptions in 2025 – or 60 per cent of the region’s total. India will supply a further 66 million – triple its 2019 total.

From the 200 million SVoD subscription additions between 2019 and 2025, China will supply 80 million, Japan 22 million and India 45 million. China will add 27 million SVoD subscribers in 2020 alone.

“Although China dominates the region, there will be plenty of growth elsewhere,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Netflix will have 44.4 million subscribers by 2025; closely followed by Disney+ [including Hotstar] with 43.6 million.”