Research: 4m Brits watch eSports regularly

October 1, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Research commissioned by Intel has revealed how eSports has burst into mainstream entertainment in recent years, how the industry has grown in value over time.

The research reveals that:

  • Popular streaming sites, such as Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, have experienced a 20 per cent increase in the numbers of hours streamed during lockdown.
  • 4 million Brits tune into eSports regularly, however, there is only one British player in the top 100 (Jaden Ashman, age 16)
  • Over the last five years, revenue has tripled from $325 million to $1.1 billion and audience size has quadrupled from 120 million to 495 million. What’s more, the industry is projected to be worth a huge $1.8 billion by 2022.
  • N0tail (Johan Sundstein) and Scarlet (Sasha Hostyn) are in first position as the highest eSport earners. N0tail earns $6.9 million dollars a year and Scarlett earns $358,000 s a year

Streamer Chris Ball, aka Sacriel, commented: “As the technical limits on game engines get pushed further and further back with breakthroughs in computing prowess, I think esports and streaming is going to become more mainstream and I look forward to what the new technology brings us.”

 


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Research: eSports entering mainstream consciousness
  2. Report: Interest in eSports booming
  3. Research: 10% US households watch eSports
  4. 35% US broadband homes regularly watch UGC
  5. 4m Brits have watched eSports

You must be logged in to post a comment Login