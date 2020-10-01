Research: 4m Brits watch eSports regularly

Research commissioned by Intel has revealed how eSports has burst into mainstream entertainment in recent years, how the industry has grown in value over time.

The research reveals that:

Popular streaming sites, such as Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, have experienced a 20 per cent increase in the numbers of hours streamed during lockdown.

4 million Brits tune into eSports regularly, however, there is only one British player in the top 100 (Jaden Ashman, age 16)

Over the last five years, revenue has tripled from $325 million to $1.1 billion and audience size has quadrupled from 120 million to 495 million. What’s more, the industry is projected to be worth a huge $1.8 billion by 2022.

N0tail (Johan Sundstein) and Scarlet (Sasha Hostyn) are in first position as the highest eSport earners. N0tail earns $6.9 million dollars a year and Scarlett earns $358,000 s a year

Streamer Chris Ball, aka Sacriel, commented: “As the technical limits on game engines get pushed further and further back with breakthroughs in computing prowess, I think esports and streaming is going to become more mainstream and I look forward to what the new technology brings us.”