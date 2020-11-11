LG and Unruly offer smart TV inventory

Video advertising platform Unruly has announced a global partnership with LG Electronics that enables advertisers around the world to access native smart TV ad placements through its supply-side platform (SSP), UnrulyX.

Expanding on the success of LG’s relationship with sister brand Tremor Video in North America, the company can now provide brands with reach and highly viewable placements that drive action across all LG Smart TVs and video within the LG Channels app globally.

Leveraging CTV’s spike in viewership and ability to drive positive consumer behaviors effectively, the partnership gives advertisers access to an engaged viewing audience, native banner and video placements that add value to the customer experience and customisable interactivity with contextual alignment that drive brand objectives. LG will also utilise Unruly’s self-service platform to manage and optimise its own sold campaigns globally.

“We applaud Unruly’s continued effort to help advertisers reach only the most engaged audiences and offer them the most relevant ad experiences,” said Edward Lee, Head of webOS Ad business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Backed by Unruly’s unique emotional data and custom audiences, we’ll now be able to grow our CTV business on a global scale.”

“We’re excited to partner with LG to grow its CTV advertising globally,” added Ken Suh, Chief Strategy Officer at Unruly. “During Covid-19 in particular, it’s more important than ever to help advertisers realise the true value of their ad inventory and maximise yield.”