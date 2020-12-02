Deltatre extends BritBox support

Sport and video entertainment experience specialist Deltatre has extended its collaboration with ITV and continues to power SVoD service BritBox, across all major platforms. The new agreement will run for a further five years.

BritBox employs Deltatre as its front-end and design partner, utilising ‘AXIS’, the company’s targeted UX management platform, to power the front-end and user experience.

AXIS is a targeted UX management console and suite of multi-platform reference apps. Via a simple drag and drop interface, AXIS helps editorial teams control every element of their OTT video service, including design, navigation, promotions, page layout, and content.

According to Deltatre the deal signals another significant milestone for in the entertainment space, complementing its roster of high-profile clients in the sports industry.

“This extension of our collaboration is testament to the high-quality nature of our work to date and underpins our expertise in the entertainment space,” declared Gilles Mas, President, Video Experiences, Deltatre. “We know that the demand for streaming services has increased drastically this year. Therefore, it is important that our clients can deliver personalised user experiences, based on what a subscriber wants to watch and on which platform or device they want to watch it on. We’re looking forward to working with BritBox in its next phase of evolution and growth.”

“It’s important for us to partner with a company that has the necessary streaming expertise, especially in the entertainment industry,” added Lee Marshall, Director of Product, BritBox. “Our collaboration with Deltatre has coincided with a great period of growth and has helped BritBox connect with our viewers, providing them with a unique and exciting user experience.”

The two parties will explore new technologies designed to keep viewers engaged and entertained, including investigating the potential for increased UX personalisation. Deltatre’s streaming expertise and technology infrastructure allow BritBox to deliver its service to a range of devices and platforms at speed. This includes web, iOS, Android, Fire TV, YouView, Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, Chromecast and Freeview Play.