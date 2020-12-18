Italy: Amazon scores Champions League rights

Amazon has acquired the rights to show UEFA Champions League in Italy for the first time. Amazon will stream 16 matches through its Prime Video platform on Wednesday nights, along with the UEFA Super Cup, for three seasons from 2021/22.

Rumours of Amazon’s interest originally emerged in October, but now the deal has been confirmed and is reportedly worth €80 million per season.

Amazon said its Wednesday night top pick match will always feature an Italian team during the group stages and, where they have qualified, through to the semi-finals.

A spokesperson from Amazon in Italy said: “Amazon is looking forward to the UEFA Champions League, one of the world’s most prestigious team championships. We are delighted to offer our customers in Italy the Wednesday night top matches from 2021 onwards. We know that Italian football fans are among the most passionate in Europe and we’ll be working hard to deliver a fantastic football experience that brings them close to the action”.