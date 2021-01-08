Data: Half of France has Netflix

As of November 2020, Netflix was present in close to 50 per cent of homes in France.

According to the CNC’s monthly VoD round-up, 49.6 per cent of French households had a subscription to the platform, up 4.5 per cent on the previous month.

All the main SVoD platforms have shown subscription growth in recent months, but Netflix’s growth has been at least 100 per cent bigger than others.

CNC figures shows that Amazon Prime Video reached 24 per cent of homes, whilst Canal+ gained 1.7 per cent to 21 per cent and Disney+ was up 3.9 per cent to 18.6 per cent. OCS was at 11.8 per cent, up 2.6 per cent.

According to the CNC, the most viewed SVoD content remains US TV series.