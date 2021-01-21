Sky Media, TVbeat expand partnership

Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of Sky, and TVbeat, a global player in TV inventory and yield management, have further expanded their long-term partnership with independent TV data verification.

Sky Media has appointed TVbeat as the ‘System of Note’ to ingest, process and harmonise data from various sources across their technology stack in a privacy-complaint and independent manner. Such sources include:

● Household viewership data from set-top boxes.

● Advertising data from sources such as AdSmart, On Demand & OTT ad-servers, booking system, and linear ads.

● Demographic data from Sky’s Data Management Platform and third party providers.

As part of this partnership, TVbeat will calculate key TV metrics such as reach, frequency, impressions and inventory capacity. Sky Media will use these independently verified metrics as the primary source of truth for both its internal operations and in the provision of reporting to media partners and agencies. These elements will contribute to the delivery of Sky Media’s new One Campaign initiative. This deal is incremental to a current long-term agreement where TVbeat is enabling its holistic Inventory Management and Yield Optimisation capabilities to Sky Media.

“Expanding our partnership with TVbeat enables us to enhance our relationships with our advertising partners building on TV’s market leading credibility with the provision of independently verified advertising metrics,” said Martin Leach, Director Operations Sky Media.

“We are delighted to be further deepening our relationship with Sky Media. For some time, TVbeat has highlighted the fundamental need to solve the data challenges at TV media companies to enable them to operate holistically across their linear, addressable and digital ad businesses based on 100 per cemt accurate and verified figures,” said Robert Farazin, founder and CEO TVbeat. “The conventional TV measurement and linear data solutions are architecturally and functionally incapable of handling today’s TV data complexity, scale and data interoperability requirements.”