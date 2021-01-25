Peacock gets WWE Network exclusivity in US

Peacock, the US OTT platform owned by NBCUniversal, and WWE have announced a multi-year agreement that gives Peacock exclusive streaming rights to the WWE Network throughout the US.

The price of the deal is reportedly $1 billion for five years according to the WSJ.

“NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country,” said Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock. “WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalogue of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”

Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, commented: WWE was one of the first to launch a SVoD service, WWE Network, in 2014 to super-serve our most passionate fans with WWE’s most premium content as well as an incredible library of in-ring and original programming that has grown over the last seven years. Since launching last year, Peacock has amassed an incredible catalogue of iconic movies and TV shows, along with the best of live news and sports, to which WWE Network will be a perfect complement.”

“We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” added Nick Khan, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer. “Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programmes.”

Peacock will launch WWE Network on March 18th, beginning the roll-out of more than 17,000 hours of new, original, and library WWE Network programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel. The companies will share details on managing customer accounts closer to the Peacock launch date.



WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month. For an ad-free experience, Peacock Premium Plus will be available for $9.99.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.