Analyst: MENA to add 18m SVoD subs

February 9, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

The 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will have 32.65 million SVoD subscriptions by 2026, up from the 14.16 million recorded at end-2020, according to the Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Turkey will remain the market leader by a considerable distance, with nearly 14 million subscriptions by 2026.

“Netflix and Disney+ will account for about half of the region’s total by 2026, despite Disney+ only starting in 2022 in a limited number of countries,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Due to exclusive deals with Disney+, HBO and Paramount+, OSN will quickly gain subscribers.”


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Analyst: MENA SVoD subs to grow by 148%
  2. Analysis: MENA pay-TV continue to fall
  3. Analyst: African OTT revenues at $1.7bn by 2026
  4. Analyst: African SVoD subs to more than quadruple
  5. Analyst: APAC to add 200m SVoD subs

You must be logged in to post a comment Login