Analyst: MENA to add 18m SVoD subs

The 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will have 32.65 million SVoD subscriptions by 2026, up from the 14.16 million recorded at end-2020, according to the Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Turkey will remain the market leader by a considerable distance, with nearly 14 million subscriptions by 2026.

“Netflix and Disney+ will account for about half of the region’s total by 2026, despite Disney+ only starting in 2022 in a limited number of countries,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Due to exclusive deals with Disney+, HBO and Paramount+, OSN will quickly gain subscribers.”