Estonia: NENT Group distribution deal with Elisa

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company and Elisa, an Estonian TV and telco company, have signed a new distribution deal.

The partnership comes ahead of the launch of NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay in Estonia on March 9th.

NENT Group and Elisa’s new distribution deal in Estonia will give Elisa’s customers access to the premium content of NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service. Viaplay will launch in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania with a single package priced at €9.99 per month.

Kim Poder, NENT Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: “I am really happy to announce our extended partnership with Elisa, this time in Estonia. It shows the success and trust of the partnership and the strength in the Viaplay product and our content offering. We are eager to give Elisa’s Estonian customers the possibility trying out our streaming service and to enjoy all of the great sports, international series and movies, kids content and Viaplay Original’s we have in our portfolio.”

Andrus Hiiepuu, head of Elisa Estonia’s private customer unit, added: “One of Elisa’s goals is to offer customers comprehensive and high-quality entertainment from one place. In cooperation with NENT Group, we will enable our customers to enjoy an even wider range of entertainment in the future. We see good synergy between the content offered by Elisa Huub and Viaplay, meaning our clients will get access to both domestic and international exclusive content and high-level sports broadcasts.”