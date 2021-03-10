hayu on Samsung TVs

NBCUniversal International (NBCUI) has announced that hayu, the all-reality SVoD service, is now available through Samsung Smart TVs.

Reality TV enthusiasts in 27 territories can now watch reality content via the hayu app through Samsung’s in-built application portal.

hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of top reality TV content. The service offers extensive choice, with a wide variety of unscripted sub-genres in English language including: Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, Crime, and Fashion. The vast majority of US shows are available on hayu the same day as their US broadcast.



“2021 has already seen hayu – the all reality streaming service from NBCUniversal International – expand its footprint into 11 new markets across Europe,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu. “Our partnership with Samsung extends our distribution and deepens our reach within hayu territories by making the service even more accessible. Through Samsung’s industry-leading range of smart TVs, reality fans can enjoy a first-class lean-back viewing experience of the best reality TV.”

“In 2020 we have experienced a rise on streaming consumption in Samsung TVs. For the first time surpassing linear viewership in Europe as well as other global markets. And we are extremely excited of being part of hayu’s journey in their OTT global expansion. By connecting hayu’s unique global appeal to Samsung’s best in class TVs and UX we are further strengthening Samsung’s content and services offer to millions of consumers. Empowering consumers to watch and enjoy their favourite content with best picture quality and with no cords attached,” said Richard Jakeman, Senior Director Business Development, Samsung Electronics.

Viewers in the UK can subscribeto hayu for £4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial.

hayu is now available in 27 territories. hayu launched in the UK, Ireland and Australia in March 2016, followed by Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark in November 2017. The most recent territory expansion includes Canada in September 2018, followed by the Benelux in December 2018, and Southeast Asia – The Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore in October 2019. In November 2020, hayu launched in Germany and Austria, and in February 2021, launched in a further 11 markets: France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.