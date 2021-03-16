Report: US advertisers shift styles in pandemic

TV has looked vastly different during these past 12 months. Networks and brands have had to adjust to the changing environment around them as production delays created programming gaps and live events disappeared, reports TV ad measurement and attribution specialist iSpot.

With audiences stuck at home – especially in those early months – dayparts also shifted entirely, forcing brands to find audiences in a variety of new places.

iSpot’s report on US TV ads since the pandemic provides data around some of the biggest storylines of the last year. Among the major takeaways from the report: