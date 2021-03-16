Report: US advertisers shift styles in pandemic

March 16, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

TV has looked vastly different during these past 12 months. Networks and brands have had to adjust to the changing environment around them as production delays created programming gaps and live events disappeared, reports TV ad measurement and attribution specialist iSpot.

With audiences stuck at home – especially in those early months – dayparts also shifted entirely, forcing brands to find audiences in a variety of new places.

iSpot’s report on US TV ads since the pandemic provides data around some of the biggest storylines of the last year. Among the major takeaways from the report:

  • Empowering ads were up 8 per cent, while funny spots dipped by 5 per cent
  • Number of advertisers on TV increased by 6.1 per cent
  • Ad airings increased by 5.6 per cent
  • TV ad impressions jumped by 3.4 per cent
  • Minutes of ad time rose by 9.1 per cent

  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Report: Pandemic fuels shift to brand-funded TV content
  2. Report: How advertisers are using Addressable TV
  3. Report: Pandemic still impacting video ad ecosystem
  4. Report: CTV is TV networks advertisers’ top priority
  5. Vevo selects iSpot for audience measurement

You must be logged in to post a comment Login