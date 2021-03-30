Alchimie launches TVPlayer US

Alchimie, the OTT platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups, has announced the launch of its American TVPlayer service – a new service offering US viewers over 30 linear and on demand channels. TVPlayer US brings together a range of themed and special interest channels populated with a selection of content from American and European producers and rights owners.

TV Player US is the latest OTT service to be rolled out by Alchimie, and complements its localised European TVPlayer platforms TVPlayer UK, TVPlayer France and TVPlayer Spain.

TVPlayer US launches with channels and programming including: ‘Titanic Channel’ with a range of shows based on the infamous maiden voyage; ‘Icons’ which delivers biographies of famous figures throughout the world; ‘Gone TV’ featuring outdoor sports, fishing and hunting ; ‘Explorers’ for world travel and exotic destinations, and ‘Humanity’ which offers a collection international documentaries on geopolitics, society and culture, among other themed channels.

The channels available on TVPlayer US are an amalgamation of Alchimie-owned channels including those recently acquired by Alchimie from TV4 Entertainment, and channels co-published by Alchimie’s platform with a brand, media group or influencer. All the channels are populated and refreshed regularly by Alchimie’s library of content containing 60,000 hours of premium programming from internationally renowned producers such as All3Media, Arte, ZDF, as well as other respected rights owners including NFB (National Film Board of Canada) and others.

“Launching Alchimie and TVPlayer in the US is a natural, but significant step for Alchimie. The US is one of the most dynamic entertainment markets in the world, and we’re delighted to be in a position to offer American audiences an exciting range of channels that can provide entertainment for everybody, whatever their interests or budget, whilst introducing fantastic, professionally produced programmes to new audiences.” Said Nicolas d’Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie.

All of Alchimie’s channels are available to view via subscription on a range of mobile networks, Smart TV’s and all main digital platforms, including Amazon, Roku, GoogleTV and AppleTV, as well as Alchimie’s own TVPlayer platform in the US, UK, France and Spain.