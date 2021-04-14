Report: Pandemic makes headphones integral to daily lives

The global headphones market celebrated a good year in 2020, growing in both volumes and retail value, to reach 480 million units and generate $44 billion (€36.8bn) reports Futuresource Consulting.
As consumers have spent more time at home throughout the pandemic, headphones really have become an integral device in daily lives. Households have spent more time multitasking – listening to a combination of music, watching entertainment content, and integrating the different aspects of virtual communication involved with home working, home-learning and socialising.
Over the last couple of years, and particularly during the pandemic, the world has seen significant overlap in use-cases (office, gaming, health & wellness) which Futuresource expects will continue post pandemic.
“The varied use cases are also merging with the TWS form factor to create new use-case specific segments”, commented Rasika D’Souza (Iyer), Senior Market Analyst, Futuresource Consulting.
In its market outlook reports, Futuresource goes on to map out the global headphone landscape, including the new emerging segments that have evolved around these use-cases:
There are interesting use cases and categories that are evolving; however according to Futuresource, these ‘segment-specific’ products are set to remain relatively niche. Conversely, the market points to some of these features finding their way into a ‘one-product-fits-all’ solution.
D’Souza adds: “It is likely future products will have to include features which satisfy these specific use-cases, for example including things such as an IPX4 rating, gaming modes, improved microphone capabilities, compatibility to video conferencing software, conversational enhancement, sound personalisation features or biometrics.”
