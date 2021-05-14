Moonbug content on Peacock

Moonbug Entertainment, the digital media company, is bringing its ducational entertainment programmes to US streaming service Peacock. Moonbug’s hit programmes Blippi, My Magic Pet Morphle and Little Baby Bum are now available for streaming on the platform in both English and Spanish.

Moonbug’s other titles joining the platform include Arpo, Gecko’s Garage, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Supa Strikas, T-Rex Ranch and Ring-A-Tangs.

“While each of our programmes are unique in their own way, they are all focused on engaging and inspiring stories and have the ability to make kids laugh, learn something new and stay entertained,” said Andy Yeatman, Managing Director of the Americas for Moonbug Entertainment. “We are thrilled by Peacock’s commitment to providing quality children’s entertainment to its users and look forward to working with them on future content.”



Moonbug has brokered partnership deals with 100+ streaming platforms on a local and global scale, including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Sky, Tencent and Roku, and has category-leading viewership on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.