Forecast: 5 OTT subscriptions per US home in 2023

Based on analysis of over 80 OTT services (over 50 providers), led by Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, Convergence Research estimates that US OTT access revenue grew by 35 per cent to $29.6 billion in2020, and forecasts 35 per cent growth to $39.9 billion for 2021, and $59.4 billion for 2023 (double 2020). Although Independents currently take in more US OTT access revenue, Programmers should surpass Independents in revenue in 2022. Convergence Research forecasts average OTT subscriptions will increase to 5 per OTT household in 2023 from 3 in 2020. In its 2021 Couch Potato Reports, Convergence Research estimates 2020 US Cable, Satellite, Telco TV access revenue declined 6 per cent to $94.7 billion and forecast a decline of 6.5 per cent to $88.5 billion in 2021 and a decline of 10 per cent in 2023 to $73.4 billion. At current run-rate OTT access revenue will exceed TV access revenue in 2024. The report estimates 2020 saw a decline of 6.49 million US TV subscribers, 2019 a decline of 6.36 million, and forecasts a decline of 7.35 million subscribers in 2021, and 7.76 million in 2023; hence US TV subscribers declined by 8 per cent in 2020, up from 7 per cent in 2019, and Convergence Research forecasts decline will rise to 10 per cent in 2021 and 13 per cent in 2023.

At the end of 2020 the report estimates 42 per cent of US households did not have a TV subscription with a Cable, Satellite or Telco TV access provider, and forecasts a rise to 48 per cent in 2021 and 60 per cent in 2023. Hence by the end of 2022 more than half of US households will no longer have a traditional TV subscription.

Convergence Research also estimates that 5.02 million US residential broadband subscribers were added in 2020 (the largest annual broadband subscriber additions in over a decade) and revenue grew 8 per cent to $72 billion; they forecast another strong year for 2021, and that 2022 residential broadband access revenue will exceed 2022 TV access revenue. Cable continues to add the lion’s share of residential broadband subscribers. Pressure on programmers and TV access providers to keep up spending in order not to lose programming primacy shows no signs of abating, states the report. Major programmers face a complicated trajectory, not only in terms of competition but balancing their linear and OTT programming, advertising, theatrical distribution, as well as DTC OTT businesses. Though in decline, traditional US TV access, advertising, programming is still a $220 billion business.

While Discovery, Disney/Hulu, HBO, Paramount+, Peacock’s content ecosystems are attractive OTT platforms and make programmers competitive with Netflix & Amazon, consumers only have so much time and money (the top dozen OTT services, not including vMVPD, cost the equivalent of an average TV subscription). Given the competitive intensity, strategic OTT approaches including Apple TV+’s free and bundle, Comcast/NBCU’s Peacock free, authenticated, advertising & subscription, to CuriosityStream’s low annual pricing, have emerged.